Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

B.C. budget: Student loan maximums doubled, repayment terms eased

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 9:00 pm
B.C. has unveiled changes to the province's student loan program aimed at making life easier for students. View image in full screen
B.C. has unveiled changes to the province's student loan program aimed at making life easier for students. SW
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Post-secondary students in British Columbia will soon have access to a hefty increase in student loan funding.

The province’s 2023-2024 budget is doubling the maximum B.C. student loan payout from $110 to $220 per week for individuals and from $140 to $280 per week for students with dependents.

Read more: Student loan interest relief and more: What’s new in the fall economic statement?

The changes are expected to take effect in June.

Click to play video: 'UBC students celebrate elimination of interests on loans'
UBC students celebrate elimination of interests on loans

Student loan recipients earning under $40,000 per year will also be exempt from repayments starting this year, up from a previous maximum of $25,000. The change will align B.C.’s student loan repayment schedule with that of the federal government.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

At the same time, the “affordable payment amount” loan recipients are required to pay back is being dropped from 20 per cent of annual family income to 10 per cent.

Read more: B.C. budget: Renters’ rebate, welfare boost, expanded tax credits among affordability measures

Both changes will take effect on Aug. 1.

The provincial government moved to make B.C. student loans interest-free in 2019.

The changes to the student loan program are forecast to cost $151 million over three years.

BC NDPPost-secondaryProvincial Budgetstudent loansB.C. BudgetBudget Fundingb.c. student loansprovincial student loans
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers