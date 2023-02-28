Grandad’s Hamilton doughnut shop begins countdown to temporary closure

Send this page to someone via email

A landmark doughnut shop in Hamilton, Ont., has now set an official date to close its doors temporarily.

Grandad’s Donuts announced on social media Monday that March 12 will be its last open day before shuttering the James Street North and Burlington location for eight weeks.

The outlet urged customers to get in on preorders now to stock their freezers.

The iconic shop revealed a renovation plan back in August 2022 with expectations of close at the end of January.

Back in December, owners informed the public the closing would expand the kitchen and storage areas allowing for more daily product volume.

An express pickup window, larger display cases and a move from tables and chairs to stools along windows are some of the other alterations in the works.

In preparation for the upgrades, store hours changed in early February with openings at 7 a.m. followed by daily closings at 5 p.m.