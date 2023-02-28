Hamilton Mental Health Outreach to close permanently in the summer

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton, Ont., institution that’s been supporting those recovering from mental illness and addiction for more than 30 years says it will close its doors this summer.

Hamilton Mental Health Outreach (HMHO) revealed on its website Tuesday it will “cease operations” at the end of June and said the transition is “in the best interests of our clients and the community.”

Executive Director Daryn Kilfoyle told Global News in a statement that rising costs, strain in finding health workers and the small size of the organization were primary reasons for the closure. The move was officially announced to clients and partners on Jan. 30.

“In coordination with Ontario Health West and our community partners, the HMHO Board of Directors has carefully and purposefully made the difficult decision to cease services on June 30, 2023,” Kilfoyle said.

The first incarnation of the charitable service, aiding individuals discharged from psychiatric hospital beds into the community, launched in 1988 and was known as the Wellington Psychiatric Outreach Program for much of its history.

Kilfoyle says the outlet is reaching out to clients and referring many to alternative city programs including the Hamilton Program for Schizophrenia (HPS) and Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Hamilton Branch.

The agency says it will be transferring records “automatically” to HPS or CMHA unless clients reach out and instruct HMHO to do otherwise.

Kilfoyle insists there will be no interruptions in care at the HMHO during the transition.