Man charged after incident at shooting range in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont.

A man has been charged after an incident at a shooting range in Whitchurch-Stouffville, police say.

York Regional Police said on Feb. 25, just after noon, a man attended a firearm store and shooting range.

According to police, the man had an unlicensed firearm with the serial numbers filed off.

“The staff members took quick action to secure the weapon and called police,” officers said in a news release.

Police say the suspect attacked an employee who was trying to get the firearm back, but the employees were able to “maintain control of the suspect” until officers arrived at the scene.

Officers said the man was arrested and the firearm was seized.

“The accused was already on previous conditions not to be in possession of firearms,” police said.

According to police, officers executed search warrants at the suspect’s Toronto home and vehicle.

Police said another rifle with ammunition and high-capacity magazines were found in the vehicle.

Police said Felix Algai has been charged. York Regional Police / handout

Officers said 42-year-old Felix Algai from Toronto has been charged with several offences, including possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with, possession of a firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence, and assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.