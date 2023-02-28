Menu

Crime

Man, teen charged after stolen vehicle, handgun seized during traffic stop: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 2:02 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News
Two people have been charged after a firearm and a stolen vehicle were recovered during a traffic stop in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said on Feb. 24, at around 2:43 a.m., officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Cedar Glen Court and Forest Heights Boulevard area.

Police said a vehicle was found with two occupants inside.

Read more: Toronto man charged with manslaughter after former CBC journalist assaulted: police

According to police, the vehicle had been reported stolen from Toronto.

Officers said the driver allegedly attempted to flee from officers, but was unsuccessful.

The driver, and female passenger were arrested, police said.

According to police, a loaded handgun was allegedly seized during a search.

Police said 27-year-old Shane Felix from Brampton and a 16-year-old girl from Vaughan have been charged with 12 offences combined.

The charges include dangerous driving, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeYork Regional PoliceStolen VehicleFirearmYRPFirearm Chargesvaughan crimeCrime Vaughan
