Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect turns himself in after Winnipeg stabbing leaves man with collapsed lungs

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 1:08 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 19-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after turning himself in to police Monday in connection with a Friday night stabbing.

Police said they were called to the 400 block of Edmonton Street around 11 p.m., where they found a man, 21, with serious injuries caused by a stabbing in a building’s hallway.

The man was given emergency care on scene, then taken to hospital in unstable condition, with injuries including two collapsed lungs.

Read more: Teen charged in early-morning stabbing, Manitoba RCMP say

He was later upgraded to stable.

Trending Now

The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived, but was identified after an investigation, and was arrested without incident Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The man is charged with aggravated assault and failing to comply with the conditions of an undertaking.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police respond to charges laid against 3 teens involved in library stabbing'
Winnipeg police respond to charges laid against 3 teens involved in library stabbing
Winnipeg policeStabbingWinnipeg Police ServiceAggravated Assaultcrime in winnipegWinnipeg stabbingcollapsed lung
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers