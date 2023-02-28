Suspect turns himself in after Winnipeg stabbing leaves man with collapsed lungs

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after turning himself in to police Monday in connection with a Friday night stabbing.

Police said they were called to the 400 block of Edmonton Street around 11 p.m., where they found a man, 21, with serious injuries caused by a stabbing in a building’s hallway.

The man was given emergency care on scene, then taken to hospital in unstable condition, with injuries including two collapsed lungs.

He was later upgraded to stable.

The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived, but was identified after an investigation, and was arrested without incident Monday.

The man is charged with aggravated assault and failing to comply with the conditions of an undertaking.