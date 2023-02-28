Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Boy, 12, among those charged after shots fired at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 1:42 pm
Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg police vehicle as seen in this file photo. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, have been charged after gunshots were reported at a West End apartment block early Monday.

Police were called to the apartment in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue after the shots were heard around 4:15 p.m.

Read more: Sawed-off shotgun, meth seized after police called for ‘family trouble’ at Winnipeg home

No injuries have been reported.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police chief responds to funding for illegal firearms intervention, violent crime prosecution'
Winnipeg police chief responds to funding for illegal firearms intervention, violent crime prosecution

Police say three people were arrested after officers found a group of people in a hallway with a sawed-off shotgun.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg gun call leads to weapons, drugs charges

A 31-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy are each facing firearm-related charges.

Police say a 34-year-old man was charged with possession of methamphetamine. He was also charged with break and enter in connection with a previous and unrelated incident, police say.

Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police ServiceShots firedGunshotsSawed-off ShotgunSargent Avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers