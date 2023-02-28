Boy, 12, among those charged after shots fired at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, have been charged after gunshots were reported at a West End apartment block early Monday.

Police were called to the apartment in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue after the shots were heard around 4:15 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say three people were arrested after officers found a group of people in a hallway with a sawed-off shotgun.

A 31-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy are each facing firearm-related charges.

Police say a 34-year-old man was charged with possession of methamphetamine. He was also charged with break and enter in connection with a previous and unrelated incident, police say.