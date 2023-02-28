Menu

Comments

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Man, 20, dies after being hit by vehicle: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 12:21 pm
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods
On Monday, A 20-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle, according to Winnipeg police.

At 8:50 p.m., police found a 20-year-old man injured after being struck by a vehicle after they went to Bison Drive and Markham Road for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Woman killed in King Edward Street crash, Winnipeg police say

Police say the 73-year-old driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and spoke with investigators.

Trending Now

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The investigation continues and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact traffic division investigators at 204-986-7085.

Click to play video: 'Woman, 45, and boy, 16, dead after car crash near Neepawa, Man.: RCMP'
Woman, 45, and boy, 16, dead after car crash near Neepawa, Man.: RCMP

 

ManitobaWinnipeg policeCollisionFatal CrashFatal CollisionWPSMan dead
