Man, 20, dies after being hit by vehicle: Winnipeg police

On Monday, A 20-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle, according to Winnipeg police.

At 8:50 p.m., police found a 20-year-old man injured after being struck by a vehicle after they went to Bison Drive and Markham Road for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say the 73-year-old driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and spoke with investigators.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The investigation continues and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact traffic division investigators at 204-986-7085.

