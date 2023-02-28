Menu

Crime

Woman leaves suspicious package in Toronto office building causing bomb squad response: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 11:21 am
Police are looking to identify this woman. View image in full screen
Police are looking to identify this woman. Handout / Toronto Police
Police are trying to identify a woman who allegedly left a suspicious package in a downtown Toronto office building on Monday, causing the bomb squad to respond.

Toronto police said it happened near Bay and Harbour streets.

A woman reportedly entered a building in the area and placed a suspicious package on a ledge near an escalator.

She then left the building, police said.

The incident led to a response from the Toronto police Explosive Devices Unit, which determined that the package did not contain explosives.

Read more: 2-alarm fire in downtown Toronto being investigated as ‘suspicious’

Police described the woman as 40 to 50 years old, five-foot to five-foot-three with long black hair.

She was wearing a headband, a long black winter coat, a long black skirt and black slippers, police said.

She was reportedly carrying a black and white zebra-style bag, a green shopping bag and a black cross-body purse.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

