School bus cancellations across the London, Ont. region and beyond Tuesday

All school buses are cancelled for the day in Middlesex, Oxford, and Elgin Counties, as well as the Red Zone, due to inclement weather.

Student Transportation Services announced the cancellations Tuesday morning in the wake of the heavy snow and freezing rain that blanketed roadways in the region on Monday, resulting in poor driving conditions, low visibility, and numerous collisions, according to provincial police.

However, unlike last week’s storm, the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) said that all schools will remain open Tuesday.

Bus routes in the City of London will also start on schedule, according to the transportation service.

For a full list of cancelled routes, visit MyBigYellowBus.