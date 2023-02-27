Calgary police seeking CCTV, witnesses after brothers approached by man near school

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of brothers are being commended by Calgary police for running away from an unknown man after allegedly being asked to get inside a vehicle.

The Calgary Police Service said at around 7:40 a.m. on Monday, a 10-year-old boy and his younger brother were walking to Buffalo Rubbing Stone School at 1308 Panatella Blvd. N.W. when they were approached by an unknown man driving an unknown vehicle.

Police said the man asked the brothers to get inside the vehicle, which they declined. The boys then ran towards the school and immediately reported the incident to school administrators.

“Police would like to commend the actions of the youth who did the right thing by running away and reporting the incident to a trusted adult,” CPS said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

A statement from the Calgary Board of Education confirmed they were aware of a report of someone approaching students on their way to school. CBE said school administrators contacted police and informed the school community.

“When events happen in the community, schools will often share information with families so they are aware and can work to help keep everyone safe,” the CBE statement said.

Police said they are investigating the incident and are searching the area for CCTV footage and witnesses with any information about the incident.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.