Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police seeking CCTV, witnesses after brothers approached by man near school

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 7:51 pm
Buffalo Rubbing Stone School, located in the 1300 block of Panatella Blvd. N.W. View image in full screen
Buffalo Rubbing Stone School, located in the 1300 block of Panatella Blvd. N.W. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A pair of brothers are being commended by Calgary police for running away from an unknown man after allegedly being asked to get inside a vehicle.

The Calgary Police Service said at around 7:40 a.m. on Monday, a 10-year-old boy and his younger brother were walking to Buffalo Rubbing Stone School at 1308 Panatella Blvd. N.W. when they were approached by an unknown man driving an unknown vehicle.

Police said the man asked the brothers to get inside the vehicle, which they declined. The boys then ran towards the school and immediately reported the incident to school administrators.

“Police would like to commend the actions of the youth who did the right thing by running away and reporting the incident to a trusted adult,” CPS said in a statement.

Read more: Anti-drag protests: Calgary’s noise bylaw criticized for targeting counter protesters

Story continues below advertisement

A statement from the Calgary Board of Education confirmed they were aware of a report of someone approaching students on their way to school. CBE said school administrators contacted police and informed the school community.

Trending Now

“When events happen in the community, schools will often share information with families so they are aware and can work to help keep everyone safe,” the CBE statement said.

Police said they are investigating the incident and are searching the area for CCTV footage and witnesses with any information about the incident.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Police lay hate-motivated charges after Beltline assault'
Police lay hate-motivated charges after Beltline assault
CrimePoliceCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgaryCalgary Board Of EducationAttempted Child AbductionBuffalo Rubbing Stone School
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers