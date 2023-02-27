‘Violent’ man wanted after woman sexually assaulted at TTC’s Kipling Station: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’re looking for a “violent” man after a woman was sexually assaulted at the TTC’s Kipling Station last week.

Toronto police said officers responded to the station, located in the area of Kipling Avenue and Dundas Street West, at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Around 15 minutes earlier, a woman walked into the station when a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The man then fled the station.

On Monday, police said they’re looking for 34-year-old Ashton Gray, described as six-foot-two, 170 pounds with face tattoos.

He was last seen wearing a purple hat, a black jacket and pants, and was carrying a black and yellow backpack, officers said.

“He is considered violent. If located, do not approach and call 9-1-1,” police said.