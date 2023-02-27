SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Oilers NOW with Bob Stauffer
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
630CHED
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers take on league-leading Boston Bruins

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted February 27, 2023 2:00 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Oilers square off against the NHL’s best team when they face the Boston Bruins Monday night at Rogers Place (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5 p.m., game at 6:30 p.m.).

The Bruins are 45-8-5 and lead Carolina by nine points for top spot in the NHL.

“They’re a very balanced team. They can hit in you different ways. They play the game simple. It’s simple but it’s done very well,” said Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft. “They don’t beat themselves. There’s nothing for free out there when you play them.”

Read more: Connor McDavid shines but Edmonton Oilers lose 6-5 to Blue Jackets

“It’s a hard-nosed, nothing easy, nothing free, hard working team,” said Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. “They have to skill players to make you pay if you start making mistakes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Klim Kostin is expected to return to the Oilers lineup after missing five games with an illness.

“I couldn’t even talk. My throat was that sore,” said Kostin. “Three, four days was really tough.”

Read more: Edmonton Oilers pound Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2

The Bruins will be without former Oiler Taylor Hall. He’s returned to Boston with a lower body injury.

Jeremy Swayman will start in net for the the Bruins. Fellow keeper Linus Ullmark scored an empty net goal Saturday to seal a 3-1 win in Vancouver.

“Go in! Go in!” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery when asked what he was thinking when Ullmark tried the shot. “Our goalies have tried a couple of times and just missed.”

Related News
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersConnor McDavidBoston BruinsRyan Nugent-HopkinsJay Woodcroft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers