Paddles up: 22nd Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival to hit Little Lake June 10

Send this page to someone via email

Registration opens March 1 for the 22nd Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival in support of cancer care equipment and technology at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

This year’s edition on Little Lake is scheduled for June 10 at Del Crary Park and will feature boat races, artisans, food vendors, a family fun zone, a beer garden and more, organizers say.

Last year’s festival raised $202,268 for the PRHC Foundation to support breast and other cancer screenings, diagnosis and treatments at the hospital. Since 2001, the festival has raised more than $3.9 million. The festival had online versions in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am thrilled to once again work with an amazing group of volunteers,” said Michelle Thornton, festival chairperson. “We continue to work hard to fulfill our motto of ‘Making a Difference One Race at a Time’ by raising money to help fund world-class breast and other cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.”

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s fundraising goal is just over $205,000, says Thornton.

“It is estimated that two out of five Canadians will be diagnosed with some form of cancer in their lifetime and one in eight women will develop breast cancer,” she said. “Our goal of $205,000.18 reflects these statistics and the importance of screening equipment and early detection. The festival is approaching the $4-million-mark and we can’t wait to once again welcome everyone to such a worthy and important fundraising event.”

2:27 Breast cancer survivors celebrate 25 years on the water

Festival host “Survivor Abreast” dragon boat team has been together since 1999. Team president Ann Stabler says they’re proud of the impact the team has made.

We’ve always focussed on breast cancer awareness and raising funds for PRHC,” said Stabler. “We know first-hand the importance of PRHC’s continuing mission to bring the best cancer care the world has to offer, right here to our hospital. With community support, the hospital will be able to serve more patients, support earlier cancer diagnosis, and ensure safer, more effective treatment, close to home.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lesley Heighway, PRHC Foundation president and CEO, says support from participants, sponsors, donors and volunteers allows the festival to continue to thrive.

“Cancer volumes are on the rise and the number of patients from Peterborough and the surrounding area who receive treatment at PRHC has grown significantly,” she said. “PRHC’s ability to provide expert, compassionate cancer treatment depends on having state-of-the-art equipment and technology.

“But the government doesn’t fund equipment, so our hospital counts on donations to purchase the tools. That’s why Peterborough’s Dragon Boat Festival is such a vital fundraiser for our community.

Organizers say the first three teams to register will win a free extra practice in a dragon boat on Little Lake. Registration opens at 12 a.m. March 1 and can be done online at www.ptbodragonboat.ca.

For the 22nd year, Kawartha Credit Union will be the event’s presenting sponsor.

“At Kawartha Credit Union, ‘care for others’ is one of our core values and we are passionate about contributing to the well-being of the communities we serve,” stated Norah McCarthy, KCU’s president and CEO. “Being the Platinum Sponsor of Peterborough’s Dragon Boat Festival allows us to provide financial support while also participating in a fun event that unites Peterborough and our surrounding areas in a common goal to improve local health care resources.”

Story continues below advertisement

Participants and supporters are encouraged to engage with the Festival on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the handle @ptbodragonboat.