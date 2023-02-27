Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Youth taken to hospital after stabbing in Brampton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 12:22 pm
Peel Regional Police work the scene around a home in Brampton, Ont. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. A retired priest has been charged in an alleged historical sexual assault that investigators say occurred in the Toronto area four decades ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police work the scene around a home in Brampton, Ont. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. A retired priest has been charged in an alleged historical sexual assault that investigators say occurred in the Toronto area four decades ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
A youth has been taken to hospital after a stabbing near a school in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred at 11:18 a.m. on Monday, in the Sandalwood Parkway and Torbram Road area.

Police said officers received reports of a fight in the area of a school.

According to police, a male youth was stabbed and was taken to a trauma centre by ambulance.

Peel paramedics told Global News the victim is in stable, but serious condition.

Police said “several vehicles” left the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

-more to come…

