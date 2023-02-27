Youth taken to hospital after stabbing in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A youth has been taken to hospital after a stabbing near a school in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred at 11:18 a.m. on Monday, in the Sandalwood Parkway and Torbram Road area.

Police said officers received reports of a fight in the area of a school.

According to police, a male youth was stabbed and was taken to a trauma centre by ambulance.

Peel paramedics told Global News the victim is in stable, but serious condition.

Police said “several vehicles” left the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

-more to come…