Man arrested for 2022 attack on senior in Vancouver’s Chinatown

A man has now been arrested for the assault of a senior in Chinatown last fall.
Vancouver police said Henry Paul Wiens, 52, was arrested early Saturday morning by VPD officers working in the downtown core.
He had been wanted province-wide since Feb. 15.
Following his arrest, police said Wiens was transported to jail.
93-year-old man suffers broken hip after being knocked down in Vancouver’s Chinatown
The arrest stems from an assault on Oct. 13. The 93-year-old victim was walking to a bakery near Main and East Pender streets around 3:15 p.m. when he was knocked to the ground by a stranger.
The elderly victim, who has lived in the neighbourhood for 30 years, required hospitalization for a broken hip.
Vancouver police have not said if the attack was racially motivated.
– with files from Global News’ Kristen Robinson
