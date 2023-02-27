Man arrested for 2022 attack on senior in Vancouver’s Chinatown

See more sharing options

A man has now been arrested for the assault of a senior in Chinatown last fall.

Vancouver police said Henry Paul Wiens, 52, was arrested early Saturday morning by VPD officers working in the downtown core.

He had been wanted province-wide since Feb. 15.

Following his arrest, police said Wiens was transported to jail.

0:36 93-year-old man suffers broken hip after being knocked down in Vancouver’s Chinatown

The arrest stems from an assault on Oct. 13. The 93-year-old victim was walking to a bakery near Main and East Pender streets around 3:15 p.m. when he was knocked to the ground by a stranger.

The elderly victim, who has lived in the neighbourhood for 30 years, required hospitalization for a broken hip.

Vancouver police have not said if the attack was racially motivated.

– with files from Global News’ Kristen Robinson