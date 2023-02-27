East Lions Community Centre to remain closed for roof collapse investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The East Lions Community Centre in London, Ont., will remain closed for the foreseeable future after a portion of the roof collapsed Friday.

According to a statement from the City of London, a portion of the roof and soffit outside of the east-end centre at 1731 Churchill Ave. “came loose” and fell to the ground on Friday evening.

No injuries were reported and staff responded quickly to ensure that the building was secured, the city said.

“Structural engineers have been dispatched to the site to assess the damage and determine the cause,” city staff said in a statement.

No further updates had been provided as of Monday morning.

On Friday evening a portion of the roof and soffit outside of East Lions Community Centre came loose and fell to the ground. Out of an abundance of caution, all East Lions Community Centre programs are cancelled until a thorough assessment is complete. #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/ib9Q7BBd1P — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) February 25, 2023

Additionally, all recreation programming offered through the centre has been cancelled “out of an abundance of caution” until a thorough assessment is complete, city staff said. No information has been provided as to when the centre might reopen.

“We will provide an update as soon as more information is available,” city staff said.

The community centre opened in December 2021 following years of delays that eventually resulted in city hall removing the project’s original contractor and taking over the site.