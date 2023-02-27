Menu

Economy

Twitter reportedly slashes 10% of workforce in latest round of cuts since Musk takeover

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 27, 2023 9:58 am
Tech Talk: Twitter struggles with subscribers & Tesla's economic impact in Canada
Twitter Blue is proving to be a tough sell. Digital Living Expert Mike Agerbo explains, plus he tells us how much Tesla reportedly added to Canada's economy in 2021. – Feb 8, 2023
Twitter Inc has laid off at least 200 employees, or about 10 per cent of its workforce, the New York Times reported late on Sunday, in its latest round of job cuts since Elon Musk took over the micro-blogging site last October.

The layoffs on Saturday night impacted product managers, data scientists and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability, which helps keep Twitter’s various features online, the NYT report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company has a headcount of about 2,300 active employees, according to Musk last month.

The latest job cuts follow a mass layoff in early November, when Twitter laid off about 3,700 employees in a cost-cutting measure by Musk, who had acquired the company for $44 billion.

Musk said in November that the service was experiencing a “massive drop in revenue” as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation.

Twitter employees sue after mass layoffs following Elon Musk's takeover

Twitter recently started sharing revenue from advertisements with some of its content creators.

Earlier in the day, The Information reported that the social media platform laid off dozens of employees on Saturday, aiming to offset a plunge in revenue.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath and Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

© 2023 Reuters

