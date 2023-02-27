Prince Edward County OPP stop two ‘grandparent scammers’

Send this page to someone via email

An alleged ‘grandparent scam’ has been put to a stop by Prince Edward County OPP.

Police say on Feb. 24 they received a call from a couple who believed they fell victim to the scam on the previous day and had lost $8,000.

The victims say the scammers claimed to be a loved one in trouble with law enforcement.

Later that day, police say they were able to make contact with the alleged scammers who were trying to get money from the same couple, this time $9,500, police day.

The men were arrested while trying to leave the victim’s residence.

Jean-Pierre Savard, 64, of Montreal, and Brandon-Luis Ortiz-Ruz, 22, of Saint-Leonard, Que., are charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.

Police remind the public to be wary of these kinds of calls and offer these tips: