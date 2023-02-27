Menu

Canada

Prince Edward County OPP stop two ‘grandparent scammers’

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 9:28 am
OPP have charged two men involved with an alleged 'grandparent scam'. View image in full screen
OPP have charged two men involved with an alleged 'grandparent scam'. Global News
An alleged ‘grandparent scam’ has been put to a stop by Prince Edward County OPP.

Police say on Feb. 24 they received a call from a couple who believed they fell victim to the scam on the previous day and had lost $8,000.

The victims say the scammers claimed to be a loved one in trouble with law enforcement.

Later that day, police say they were able to make contact with the alleged scammers who were trying to get money from the same couple, this time $9,500, police day.

The men were arrested while trying to leave the victim’s residence.

Jean-Pierre Savard, 64, of Montreal, and Brandon-Luis Ortiz-Ruz, 22, of Saint-Leonard, Que., are charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.

Police remind the public to be wary of these kinds of calls and offer these tips:

  • cCall the relative who is allegedly in trouble
  • pump the brakes and ask more questions
  • ask for credentials
  • listen to the inner voice that says “this doesn’t sound right”
  • the criminal justice system does not allow for someone to be bailed out of jail with cash or cryptocurrency
  • be wary of any request to “not tell anyone”
  • be cautious of the sense of urgency
