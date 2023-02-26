SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share

Politics

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy fires senior military commander, no reason given

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 26, 2023 5:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian military will get new tanks to replace Leopards going to Ukraine: minister'
Canadian military will get new tanks to replace Leopards going to Ukraine: minister
Canada is sending four more Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, bringing the total number pledged to eight. Since Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine began one year ago, Ottawa has committed a billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine. ‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson speaks with Defence Minister Anita Anand about the need to support Ukraine at a time when the Canadian Armed Forces are being stretched to the limit at home.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday fired a senior military commander helping lead the fight against Russian troops in the country’s embattled east but gave no reason for the move.

In a one-line decree, Zelenskyy announced the dismissal of Eduard Moskalyov as commander of the joint forces of Ukraine, which are engaged in battles in the Donbas region.

Zelenskyy mentioned Moskalyov in a daily address on Friday when listing the military commanders he had spoken to. Moskalyov had been in the post since March 2022, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Neither the joint forces’ Facebook nor Twitter accounts made any mention of the dismissal.

Russian forces are making concerted efforts to capture the two eastern regions that make up the Donbas, and Zelenskyy has in recent weeks variously described the military situation in the east as difficult and painful.

Click to play video: 'Russian attacks on Ukrainian health workers, hospitals may amount to war crimes: report'
Russian attacks on Ukrainian health workers, hospitals may amount to war crimes: report

Pro-Moscow units are focusing their efforts on the city of Bakhmut, mounting repeated assaults despite suffering what Ukrainian and Western officials say are heavy casualties.

In a Facebook post, the Ukrainian armed forces’ general staff said Russian troops had carried out several unsuccessful attacks in the Bakhmut area on Sunday.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

© 2023 Reuters

