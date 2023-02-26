Menu

Canada

Local Montreal play carries on despite upset over controversial puppet

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted February 26, 2023 7:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Controversial local Montreal play carries on despite upset over ‘racist’ puppet'
Controversial local Montreal play carries on despite upset over ‘racist’ puppet
WATCH: A puppet featured in a local Montreal play celebrating Black History month has upset some Black community members. As Global's Elizabeth Zogalis reports, the puppet, which is supposed to be a caricature of the artist, isn't sitting well with some audiences.
At first glance, the play L’incroyable Secret de Barbe Noire, which translates to Black Beard’s Incredible Journey, seems like any other children’s play.

But a puppet featured in the play, which is a caricature of the artist, has caused a lot of controversy among Black community members.

The City of Pointe Claire eventually removed the play from its Black History Month programming, but after consultations, the show went on as scheduled. Speaking in French, Frank Sylvestre, the artist, said he’s relieved that the show could go on.

Click to play video: 'Controversial play will go on in Pointe-Claire despite complaints from Black community'
Controversial play will go on in Pointe-Claire despite complaints from Black community

“Finally I can be with the children and they can enjoy my show,” he said. “Adults can see what it’s all about.”

READ MORE: Controversial children’s play will go on as planned in Pointe-Claire, Que.

The play was cancelled in Beaconsfield, which Silvestre, an immigrant originally from the French island Martinique, called disappointing.

“I find it disappointing that they backtracked so quickly and they didn’t consider the importance of the culture and freedom of expression,” he added.

His show was presented at Stewart Hall on Sunday and was attended by mostly children and their parents who know the artist’s work, while others wanted to see what the controversy was about.

Click to play video: 'Calls to cancel play in Pointe-Claire over racially problematic character'
Calls to cancel play in Pointe-Claire over racially problematic character

“If it’s art, the people have the right to express themselves the way they feel like. How can we sensor artistic expression?” Said one woman, while another added it’s time to reflect on stereotypes.

The play, which runs about 45 minutes, is meant to make children laugh, but not everyone is on the same page.

“This play has been put on for years and these young children are being exposed to images that appear like Black face,” said Joel Debellefeuille, the executive director of the Red Coalition, an organization devoted to fighting racial profiling.

Read more: Children’s play scheduled for Black History Month sparks controversy in Pointe-Claire

He asks how it would be different if the artist was white.

“There’s no reason why there should be a difference between why it’s wrong with Mr. Sylvestre doing it as a Black man, and that’s the key here,” he added.

The play has already been presented across Montreal over 50 times. Sylvestre hopes curiosity gets the better of people and encourages everyone to check out his work.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

