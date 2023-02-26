1 dead after snowmobile collision near North Bay, Ont.

One person is dead after a fatal snowmobile collision in northern Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police said that someone in their 40s had been found dead after a collision on a trail to the north of North Bay, Ont.
The incident was reported before midday on Saturday.
Nipissing District Emergency Medical Services also attended the accident, police said.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
On Saturday, a separate snowmobile collision in the Lake of Bays Township left a 43-year-old man with serious injuries, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
