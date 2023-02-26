Menu

Canada

1 dead after snowmobile collision near North Bay, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 26, 2023 4:48 pm
An OPP detachment sign. View image in full screen
An OPP detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
One person is dead after a fatal snowmobile collision in northern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police said that someone in their 40s had been found dead after a collision on a trail to the north of North Bay, Ont.

The incident was reported before midday on Saturday.

Read more: OPP investigate fatal snowmobile crashes in City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton County

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Nipissing District Emergency Medical Services also attended the accident, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

On Saturday, a separate snowmobile collision in the Lake of Bays Township left a 43-year-old man with serious injuries, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceSnowmobileNorthern OntarioNorth BaySnowmobile CrashSnowmobile DeathLake of Bays Township
