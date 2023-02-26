Menu

Canada

RCMP search for missing girl, 15 from Thompson, Man.

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 26, 2023 2:22 pm
File: RCMP badge.
File: RCMP badge. File / Global News
RCMP are asking for help in searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Thompson, Manitoba.

Tia Osborne was last seen on Sunday, February 19 at 6 p.m. on Westwood Drive.

Police say they believe she is with acquaintances in the Thompson area.

She has a slim build, long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey parka, black jogging pants and white mukluks. photo of her is provided below.

Photo of missing 15-year-old.
Photo of missing 15-year-old. Thompson RCMP

RCMP say they are concerned for her well-being and anyone with information is asked to call 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online

RCMPManitobaMissingMissing PersonsMissing GirlThompsonMissing 15yr old
