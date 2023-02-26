Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating sexual assault reported in downtown Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 26, 2023 10:08 am
Toronto police say a man sexually assaulted a woman around Bathurst and King streets. View image in full screen
Toronto police say a man sexually assaulted a woman around Bathurst and King streets. TPS/Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is wanted after a sexual assault reported in downtown Toronto on a weekday evening.

Toronto police said that, on Feb. 8 at around 10:30 p.m., a woman in the Bathurst Street and King Street West area was sexually assaulted.

Officers are searching for a man standing five-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing between 175 and 200 pounds.

Read more: 1 injured, 1 in custody after Toronto stabbing

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

He wore a black hooded seater, a grey neck warmer and a black balaclava, police said. He also had black fur-lined winter hat and work boots.

Trending Now

Police released an image and are urging anyone with information to get in touch. Toronto police can be contacted at police at 416-808-1100 — or Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at http://www.222tips.com.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Police investigating after student chased into Toronto Catholic school'
Police investigating after student chased into Toronto Catholic school
CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultTPSKing StreetToronto Sexual AssaultBathurst Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers