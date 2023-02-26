Police investigating sexual assault reported in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A man is wanted after a sexual assault reported in downtown Toronto on a weekday evening.

Toronto police said that, on Feb. 8 at around 10:30 p.m., a woman in the Bathurst Street and King Street West area was sexually assaulted.

Officers are searching for a man standing five-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing between 175 and 200 pounds.

He wore a black hooded seater, a grey neck warmer and a black balaclava, police said. He also had black fur-lined winter hat and work boots.

Police released an image and are urging anyone with information to get in touch. Toronto police can be contacted at police at 416-808-1100 — or Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at http://www.222tips.com.

