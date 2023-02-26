Menu

Crime

1 from Brampton, Ont. charged in relation to plane ticket scam allegedly worth $500k

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 26, 2023 9:34 am
The departure area at terminal 3 at Toronto Pearson airport in Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday March 29, 2022. View image in full screen
The departure area at terminal 3 at Toronto Pearson airport in Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday March 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Police say they have charged one person from Brampton, Ont., after an airline ticket scam reportedly worth more than $500,000.

Peel Regional Police said that between June and December 2021, two suspects pretended to run a travel agency from the United Kingdom in order to access the booking portal for a “major” European airline.

They allegedly sold real tickets to customers and collected the money “to benefit themselves financially.”

Trending Now

Read more: Calgary woman frustrated over WestJet customer service scam

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The scheme involved 250 tickets and the majority of customers were from Calgary, buying flights to Africa, Peel police said.

Police arrested 44-year-old Gbemisola Akinrinade from Brampton. He faces a range of charges including fraud over $5,000 and unlawful use of a computer.

Advertisement
Crimepeel regional policeBramptonPeel RegionPRPAirline scamBrampton airline scam
