1 from Brampton, Ont. charged in relation to plane ticket scam allegedly worth $500k

Police say they have charged one person from Brampton, Ont., after an airline ticket scam reportedly worth more than $500,000.
Peel Regional Police said that between June and December 2021, two suspects pretended to run a travel agency from the United Kingdom in order to access the booking portal for a “major” European airline.
They allegedly sold real tickets to customers and collected the money “to benefit themselves financially.”
The scheme involved 250 tickets and the majority of customers were from Calgary, buying flights to Africa, Peel police said.
Police arrested 44-year-old Gbemisola Akinrinade from Brampton. He faces a range of charges including fraud over $5,000 and unlawful use of a computer.
