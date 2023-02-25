Menu

Crime

Man wanted after alleged slashing incident in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 25, 2023 12:37 pm
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A man is wanted after allegedly slashing another man in Toronto following an altercation.

Toronto police said that an assault was reported in the area of McNicoll Avenue and Don Mills Road on Feb. 11 at around 6:30 a.m.

Two men got into a verbal altercation during which one man produced a knife and slashed the other in the face, police said.

The man reportedly fled the scene in a white four-door sedan.

The suspect is described as 20 to 25 years old, medium build and wearing a grey jacket with black sleeves. Police said he also had a black toque and black pants.

Toronto police have released an image of the suspect. View image in full screen
Toronto police have released an image of the suspect. TPS/Handout

“Any rideshare services that may have possibly attended the area during the above date and time is also asked to contact investigators,” police said.

Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

