Man wanted after alleged slashing incident in Toronto

A man is wanted after allegedly slashing another man in Toronto following an altercation.

Toronto police said that an assault was reported in the area of McNicoll Avenue and Don Mills Road on Feb. 11 at around 6:30 a.m.

Two men got into a verbal altercation during which one man produced a knife and slashed the other in the face, police said.

The man reportedly fled the scene in a white four-door sedan.

The suspect is described as 20 to 25 years old, medium build and wearing a grey jacket with black sleeves. Police said he also had a black toque and black pants.

View image in full screen Toronto police have released an image of the suspect. TPS/Handout

“Any rideshare services that may have possibly attended the area during the above date and time is also asked to contact investigators,” police said.