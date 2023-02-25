Toronto area under winter weather advisory, more snow to fall

The Greater Toronto Area has been placed under a winter weather advisory as more snowy weather sets in.
Environment Canada issued weather advisories for Toronto, Halton, Peel, Durham and York on Saturday morning.
The advisories warned of reduced visibility from heavy snow and slippery surfaces. The weather agency predicted around five centimetres of snow across the GTA.
“A band of heavy lake effect snow will impact the area this morning,” the advisory said. “This band of snow will likely persist for a few hours before weakening.”
The snow is expected to last through the morning and into the early afternoon.
