Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ukraine war: Life and death in the shadow of a nuclear plant Russia uses as an army base

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Toronto area under winter weather advisory, more snow to fall

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 25, 2023 10:03 am
Service workers clear snow following a winter storm that affected southern Ontario, in Toronto, on Thursday, Feb., 23, 2023. View image in full screen
Service workers clear snow following a winter storm that affected southern Ontario, in Toronto, on Thursday, Feb., 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Greater Toronto Area has been placed under a winter weather advisory as more snowy weather sets in.

Environment Canada issued weather advisories for Toronto, Halton, Peel, Durham and York on Saturday morning.

The advisories warned of reduced visibility from heavy snow and slippery surfaces. The weather agency predicted around five centimetres of snow across the GTA.

Trending Now

Read more: Extreme winter weather will hit Canada over the weekend. What to expect

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“A band of heavy lake effect snow will impact the area this morning,” the advisory said. “This band of snow will likely persist for a few hours before weakening.”

The snow is expected to last through the morning and into the early afternoon.

Advertisement
Environment CanadaDurhamGTAGreater Toronto AreaToronto weatherHaltonPeelToronto snowGTA weatherYorkToronto Winter
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers