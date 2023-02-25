Woman shot in Toronto’s Albion Road, Westmore Drive area

Police in Toronto are investigating after a shooting reported on Friday evening.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to the area of Albion Road and Westmore Drive after 9:30 p.m. due to reports someone had been shot.
Trending Now
Read more: Driver of black SUV reportedly shoots 2 in Toronto: police
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Police said they arrived at the scene to find a woman who had been injured.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the woman to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Friday night, police told residents to “use caution” in the area.
Comments