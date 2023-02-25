Menu

Radio - Ukraine war: Life and death in the shadow of a nuclear plant Russia uses as an army base

Crime

Woman shot in Toronto’s Albion Road, Westmore Drive area

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 25, 2023 9:52 am
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police in Toronto are investigating after a shooting reported on Friday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to the area of Albion Road and Westmore Drive after 9:30 p.m. due to reports someone had been shot.

Read more: Driver of black SUV reportedly shoots 2 in Toronto: police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police said they arrived at the scene to find a woman who had been injured.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the woman to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Friday night, police told residents to “use caution” in the area.

CrimeToronto PoliceShootingToronto shootingTPSAlbion RoadWestmore Drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

