Woman shot in Toronto’s Albion Road, Westmore Drive area

Police in Toronto are investigating after a shooting reported on Friday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to the area of Albion Road and Westmore Drive after 9:30 p.m. due to reports someone had been shot.

Police said they arrived at the scene to find a woman who had been injured.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the woman to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Friday night, police told residents to “use caution” in the area.