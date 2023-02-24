Teen charged after early morning Brampton, Ont. carjacking: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an early-morning carjacking in Brampton, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Friday, at around 8:15 a.m., a victim was driving a vehicle as a rideshare operator in the Archdekin Drive and Vodden Street East area.

Police said an unknown suspect then got into the victim’s vehicle.

“The victim was forcibly restrained, at which point the accused produced an imitation firearm, demanded the keys, and forced the victim out of his vehicle,” police allege in a news release.

Officers said the victim was not physically injured as a result of the incident.

Police said the vehicle was located in the Windsor Street area of Toronto, and a “high-risk takedown” occurred.

According to police, during the arrest a replica firearm was allegedly seized.

Officers said a 17-year-old boy has been charged with robbery, wearing a disguise, using an imitation firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a recognizance.

The accused cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He was held for a bail hearing on Friday. Meanwhile, police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.