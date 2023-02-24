Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen charged after early morning Brampton, Ont. carjacking: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 6:41 pm
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an early-morning carjacking in Brampton, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Friday, at around 8:15 a.m., a victim was driving a vehicle as a rideshare operator in the Archdekin Drive and Vodden Street East area.

Police said an unknown suspect then got into the victim’s vehicle.

Read more: Man killed during Milton break-in, resulting in resident facing murder charge, identified by police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“The victim was forcibly restrained, at which point the accused produced an imitation firearm, demanded the keys, and forced the victim out of his vehicle,” police allege in a news release.

Trending Now

Officers said the victim was not physically injured as a result of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the vehicle was located in the Windsor Street area of Toronto, and a “high-risk takedown” occurred.

According to police, during the arrest a replica firearm was allegedly seized.

Officers said a 17-year-old boy has been charged with robbery, wearing a disguise, using an imitation firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a recognizance.

The accused cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He was held for a bail hearing on Friday. Meanwhile, police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Crimepeel regional policeCarjackingPRPBrampton CrimeTeen ChargedCrime Brampton
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers