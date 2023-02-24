Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in ‘hate-motivated’ assault on woman in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 6:01 pm
Hamilton police say their hate crime unit is reviewing an incident in which racial slurs were allegedly uttered during an arrest in the city centre on Feb. 24, 2023. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say their hate crime unit is reviewing an incident in which racial slurs were allegedly uttered during an arrest in the city centre on Feb. 24, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 44-year-old Hamilton, Ont. man is facing an assault charge in connection with an alleged “hate-motivated” incident with a stranger.

Investigators say a 47-year-old woman was slapped by the accused while walking along King Street West just after 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Read more: Toronto teen facing charges after drugs seized during traffic stop in east Hamilton

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

After getting a description from the victim via a 911 call, officers would locate and arrest the suspect a short time later, not far from where the incident happened.

The matter is now also being reviewed by Hamilton police’s hate crime unit, after the man directed racial slurs towards the victim through the officers during the arrest.

Trending Now

Police are urging witnesses or anyone who may have come in contact with the accused to reach out to detectives.

Story continues below advertisement

Tips can be provided online to Hamilton police or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Canada donates 4 more Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine, announces new sanctions against Russia: Trudeau'
Canada donates 4 more Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine, announces new sanctions against Russia: Trudeau
HamiltonAssaultHamilton newsHamilton PoliceHate CrimeHamilton CrimeKing Street WestHamilton AssaultHate incidentHate-motivated Incident
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers