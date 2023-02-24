Man charged in ‘hate-motivated’ assault on woman in Hamilton

See more sharing options

A 44-year-old Hamilton, Ont. man is facing an assault charge in connection with an alleged “hate-motivated” incident with a stranger.

Investigators say a 47-year-old woman was slapped by the accused while walking along King Street West just after 8 a.m. Friday morning.

After getting a description from the victim via a 911 call, officers would locate and arrest the suspect a short time later, not far from where the incident happened.

The matter is now also being reviewed by Hamilton police’s hate crime unit, after the man directed racial slurs towards the victim through the officers during the arrest.

Police are urging witnesses or anyone who may have come in contact with the accused to reach out to detectives.

Tips can be provided online to Hamilton police or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.