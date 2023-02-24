Toronto teen facing charges after drugs seized during traffic stop in east Hamilton

See more sharing options

A youth from Toronto is facing several charges after an east Hamilton traffic stop turned up a large quantity of drugs and a starter pistol in a vehicle.

Hamilton police they pulled over the car near Queenston and Nash roads around 4 p.m. Thursday and discovered it was registered to a Guelph woman but driven by a man in his 50s with a 17-year-old passenger.

Officers say the teen gave them multiple alias identities when they asked for his name.

He would later be confirmed as an individual banned from Hamilton with conditions only allowing him in the city to attend court appearances.

A search of the car uncovered about 12 grams of fentanyl, four and a half grams of cocaine, just over $1,000 in cash and a broken revolver starter pistol.

The youth is facing five charges including possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a police officer.