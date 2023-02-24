Menu

Crime

Toronto teen facing charges after drugs seized during traffic stop in east Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 5:05 pm
Hamilton Police charged a Toronto teen during a traffic stop near Queenston Road and Nash Road on Feb. 23, 2023. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police charged a Toronto teen during a traffic stop near Queenston Road and Nash Road on Feb. 23, 2023.
A youth from Toronto is facing several charges after an east Hamilton traffic stop turned up a large quantity of drugs and a starter pistol in a vehicle.

Hamilton police they pulled over the car near Queenston and Nash roads around 4 p.m. Thursday and discovered it was registered to a Guelph woman but driven by a man in his 50s with a 17-year-old passenger.

Officers say the teen gave them multiple alias identities when they asked for his name.

He would later be confirmed as an individual banned from Hamilton with conditions only allowing him in the city to attend court appearances.

A search of the car uncovered about 12 grams of fentanyl, four and a half grams of cocaine, just over $1,000 in cash and a broken revolver starter pistol.

The youth is facing five charges including possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a police officer.

HamiltonFentanylHamilton newsDrug TraffickingTraffic StopHamilton Police ServiceQueenston RoadHamilton drugsnash road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

