Man killed during Milton break-in, resulting in resident facing murder charge, identified by police

A man who was killed after he allegedly broke into a Milton, Ont., home last weekend, resulting in one of the home’s residents charged being charged with murder, has been identified by police.

Halton Regional Police previously said that at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, a group of suspects approached a home on Gibson Crescent in Milton with the intent of committing a robbery.

“Upon entering the residence, they were confronted by an occupant and a number of gunshots were fired within the home,” police said, adding that one person died at the scene.

In an update Friday, officers identified the deceased as 21-year-old Toronto resident Alexander Amoroso-Leacock.

Two individuals were arrested at the scene when officers arrived.

Oshawa resident Romario Clarke, 20, was charged with one count of break and enter and one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police said 22-year-old Milton resident Ali Mian was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Mian’s lawyer Jag Virk previously told Global News that Mian was acting in self-defence and shot an intruder once.

“He shot the person one time. As far as how many shots were fired in the house whether from the intruders’ guns or whatever else, I’m not sure,” Virk told Global News.

Virk also said in a statement that his client “is a registered firearm owner and used his gun legally against an armed intruder.”

He alleges that the person shot dead “broke into (Mian’s) home and attacked his mother.”

“He shouldn’t be charged with murder for protecting his mother from someone that broke into his home,” Virk said.

Mian remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court next week.

Halton police’s investigation is ongoing and police said they’re looking for information on three outstanding suspects who fled the scene in a vehicle believed to be a light-coloured Dodge Charger with a sunroof.