Peterborough police arrest 1 after vehicle theft; seek suspect after rental SUV stolen

Peterborough police made one arrest and are seeking a suspect following two separate stolen vehicle incidents on Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:50 p.m. officers were called after a vehicle was reported stolen from the area of Simcoe and George streets.

Early Friday, an officer on general patrol spotted the vehicle travelling on Water Street North. Officers conducted a traffic stop and police service dog Gryphon was deployed to assist in the arrest of the driver.

The vehicle was then returned to the owner.

A 27-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 21.

SUV stolen

Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of O’Connell Road and Park Street South about a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle is a black 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe that was rented from Enterprise Rent-A-Car. The vehicle has Quebec licence plate FSN3112.

The suspect is described as having facial hear and was wearing a grey hoodie, black sunglasses, a dark plaid jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police’s Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.