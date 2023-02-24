Teen charged in early-morning stabbing, Manitoba RCMP say

See more sharing options

A 17-year-old is in custody after a stabbing at a Pimicikamak Cree Nation home, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Cross Lake detachment were called to the scene around 1 a.m. Thursday, where they found the victim, 26, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen suspect was arrested at the scene. He faces an aggravated assault charge.

RCMP continue to investigate.