Teen charged in early-morning stabbing, Manitoba RCMP say

A 17-year-old is in custody after a stabbing at a Pimicikamak Cree Nation home, Manitoba RCMP say.
Officers from the Cross Lake detachment were called to the scene around 1 a.m. Thursday, where they found the victim, 26, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The teen suspect was arrested at the scene. He faces an aggravated assault charge.
Trending Now
RCMP continue to investigate.
Winnipeg police respond to charges laid against 3 teens involved in library stabbing
Comments