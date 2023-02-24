Sawed-off rifle seized after fight in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged in connection with a firearm investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Thursday, at around 2:45 p.m., officers received a report from Toronto Tranist Commission operators of a fight at the Pioneer Village Subway Station.

Police said officers located two men matching the decriptions on the bus platform.

Officers said during the arrest, a bag allegedly containing a sawed-off rifle, ammunition and a knife was seized from one of the men.

According to police, 20-year-old Hayden Offman from Richmond Hill has been charged with causing a disturbance, possession of a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with and careless storage of a firearm, weapon or prohibited device.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said Offman was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information or who may have witnesses the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.