Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sawed-off rifle seized after fight in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 1:59 pm
A Toronto Police badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been charged in connection with a firearm investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Thursday, at around 2:45 p.m., officers received a report from Toronto Tranist Commission operators of a fight at the Pioneer Village Subway Station.

Police said officers located two men matching the decriptions on the bus platform.

Read more: 5 people taken to hospital after serious multi-vehicle crash in Caledon

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Officers said during the arrest, a bag allegedly containing a sawed-off rifle, ammunition and a knife was seized from one of the men.

Trending Now

According to police, 20-year-old Hayden Offman from Richmond Hill has been charged with causing a disturbance, possession of a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with and careless storage of a firearm, weapon or prohibited device.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said Offman was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information or who may have witnesses the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto crimeTTCTPSFirearmSawed-Off RiflePioneer Village
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers