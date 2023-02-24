Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. announces new $440 million, 10-year cancer care action plan 

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 1:08 pm
B.C. Premier David Eby speaks in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
B.C. Premier David Eby speaks in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A massive $440 million, 10-year investment into a new cancer action plan was announced by the B.C. government Friday.

“Nearly every British Columbian has been affected by cancer in some way, through their own diagnosis or that a family member or a friend,” B.C. Premier David Eby said.

“With this significant investment in cancer care, we can prevent and detect cancer earlier and improve access to treatment.

“This will help save lives and improve the quality of life of British Columbians, now and into the future.”

Read more: B.C. cancer survivor raises $14,000 for Surrey cancer centre chemotherapy suite

Read next: How rising food prices make eating healthy a big-time struggle for some Canadians

The plan focuses on immediate actions to improve and strengthen cancer care in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a release, the plan will also include funding for people who have to travel from more rural or remote communities to receive cancer care.

The government also said it will build more cancer centres so that people do not have to travel as far.

Government officials said that the newly allocated funds will build $1 billion in investments made by the province since 2017.

Immediate actions the province will take:

  • Expanding the publicly funded Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine program throughout B.C.
  • Investing in two additional PET/CT scanners for a total of four (two Lower Mainland, one Victoria, one Kelowna)
  • Investing $66 million to begin early implementation of team-based care and hire additional physicians, with a focus on recruiting oncologists, plus adding Indigenous patient support positions
  • Launching pilots for at-home HPV testing to screen for cervical cancer
  • Creating the Lung Cancer Screening program to improve screening access for high-risk people
  • 10-point Youth Vaping Provincial Action Plan

Read more: B.C. registered nurse shares health care response to cancer diagnosis

Read next: Sleep-deprived Calgarian still waiting for CPAP machine following massive recall

“We’re investing in research, technology and innovation to strengthen cancer care in B.C. and deliver more innovative, evidence-based care for people when and where they need it,” said Adrian Dix, B.C.’s Minister of Health.”This action plan will help achieve a cancer-free future for more people, accelerate treatment for patients diagnosed with cancer and help thousands more survive their cancer diagnosis.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province identified four areas of current needs and access to cancer care for residents including:

  • Better prevention and detection
  • Improved treatment
  • More team care by optimizing partnerships
  • Stronger support and innovation worked into personal treatment plans

The government said in the next three years it will expand cervical, lung and hereditary cancer screenings. It will also improve vaccination initiatives to “eradicate cancers caused by HPV and expand home-screening tests for cervical cancer.”

The province said in its focus to improve treatment, over the next three years it will modernize pediatric services, expand treatment hours to minimize wait times, connect people with palliative care more easily, and to establish a provincial CAR-T program (immunotherapy).

Click to play video: 'B.C. man with prostate cancer says health-care system failing him'
B.C. man with prostate cancer says health-care system failing him
Related News
BC healthBCBC governmentBC health carebc cancerBC Cancer PatientsCancer action plan
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers