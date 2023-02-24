Student robbed at knifepoint by group of teens outside Mississauga middle school: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify suspects after a group of teens allegedly robbed a student at knifepoint outside of a middle school in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said on Feb. 13 at around 2:40 p.m., a student was exiting a middle school in the Havenwood Drive and Haven Glenn area when they were surrounded by eight masked assailants.

According to police, during the incident, one of the suspects allegedly produced a large, black knife and robbed the victim of their grey Nike tech sweater.

Police said the victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

Officers are now searching for suspects between the ages of 15 and 16. They were seen wearing all black and black ski masks.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspects fled the area on foot, headed south.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 extension 1233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.