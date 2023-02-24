Menu

Crime

Student robbed at knifepoint by group of teens outside Mississauga middle school: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 12:27 pm
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a police vehicle in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a police vehicle in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Police are seeking to identify suspects after a group of teens allegedly robbed a student at knifepoint outside of a middle school in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said on Feb. 13 at around 2:40 p.m., a student was exiting a middle school in the Havenwood Drive and Haven Glenn area when they were surrounded by eight masked assailants.

According to police, during the incident, one of the suspects allegedly produced a large, black knife and robbed the victim of their grey Nike tech sweater.

1 suspect arrested, another outstanding after 'violent' break in at Toronto apartment: police

Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police said the victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

Officers are now searching for suspects between the ages of 15 and 16. They were seen wearing all black and black ski masks.

Police said the suspects fled the area on foot, headed south.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 extension 1233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CrimeRobberypeel regional policeMississaugapeel policePRPMississauga crimecrime mississauga
