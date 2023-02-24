Suspected groper sought by Kelowna Mounties

Send this page to someone via email

A man accused of groping a woman in Kelowna, B.C., while asking for directions is being sought by Mounties.

RCMP said that around midnight on Monday, two women were walking in the 1300 block of Richter Street near Wilson Avenue when the groping occurred.

“The women were approached from behind by a man asking for directions to a business downtown,” Kelowna Mounties said in a press release.

“The women told the man that the business would be closed but agreed to help. The man then groped one of the women in the party without warning.”

The women immediately yelled at the man and left and the man did not follow.

The man is described as being approximately five feet six inches tall and having an accent. At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark clothing.

The RCMP would like to speak to this individual and are asking anyone who may have dashcam video and any residents in the 1300 block of Richter Street who have home video surveillance to please contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-9786.