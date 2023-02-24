Manitobans set to support Ukraine with rallies on one-year anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been one year to the day since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Ukrainian organizations in Manitoba continue to support those left behind in a war zone.

Rallies and other events commemorating the anniversary are happening across Canada Friday, and in Manitoba, large crowds are expected to brave the cold and gather at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg.

“It’s been an extraordinary year. No one expected this … so the community has really stepped up to put things in place to support Ukraine, to support the people fleeing,” said Demyan Hyworon of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

“There’s a rally at the human rights museum at the Forks. It’s at 6 p.m., and we’re commemorating a year of resistance from Ukraine, of fighting back and being successful.

“We really encourage as many people to come out as possible. This shows everyone — it shows our government — how we’re standing in solidarity.”

Hyworon told Global News that despite temperatures in the -20s, the cold shouldn’t be a deterrent, as the museum — which is free Friday after 5 p.m. — will be open to provide warming and bathroom facilities.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to take the whole family and participate in the rally … and look at a great museum,” he said.

“In some places, they’re doing a candle-lit vigil, but due to the cold and everybody wearing highly flammable things, we decided to go with yellow glowsticks. So we have glowsticks that will be distributed to the crowd to act as our candles.”

In addition to the rally, a film showcasing the experiences of Ukrainian artists living through war will be shown inside the museum at 7 p.m.

A vigil and march is also being planned in Manitoba’s second-largest city, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Brandon University. A Ukrainian flag will be raised at the university before marchers head toward Brandon’s city hall.

“Our hearts are with Ukraine,” Tetyana Morley of the Tryzub Ukrainian-Canadian Association told Global News.

“We do whatever we can — we help newcomers who come here in Brandon, we always try to connect with volunteers in Ukraine who are helping civilians, kids, our army … so we’re always with them.

“There are many newcomers, we have probably around 400 families. Many newcomers will come and join us for the march today.”

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress estimates a total of 14,000 to 15,000 Ukrainians fleeing war have arrived in Manitoba over the past year.

“My message is just keep supporting Ukraine, keep supporting people in Ukraine — civilians and kids especially — until the war will end.”

In a release Tuesday, Brandon Mayor Jeff Fawcett said the community is proud to support its Ukrainian population.

“With Brandon home to many Ukrainians, we once again gather as a community to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine both at home and abroad against the Russian invasion,” he said.

“This anniversary march will be a demonstration that our resolve continues. We are proud to stand with our community to show the enduring support for the people of Ukraine.”