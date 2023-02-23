SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Canada

Manitoba-made film to showcase Ukrainian artists on anniversary of war

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 3:07 pm
The film 'Ukrainian Artists United' will be presented Friday at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The film 'Ukrainian Artists United' will be presented Friday at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg. CMHR, Aaron Cohen
The Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) is recognizing the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine Friday with a film opening and rally in support of the Ukrainian people.

The film, Ukrainian Artists United, looks at 11 artists from Lviv, Ukraine, sharing the stories of their experiences living with war.

The project’s creators, Darcy Ataman and Jason Willheim, will present the film at 7 p.m. Friday, and talk about the nine days they spent in Ukraine meeting and interviewing the artists. The event — which will be preceded by a 6 p.m. rally outside the museum — will also include a performance by Winnipeg’s Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus.

“The war on Ukraine has transfixed the eyes of the world with its senseless violence and malevolent attacks on human rights,” said Ataman, founder of Make Music Matter, an organization that brings music therapy to survivors of conflict around the world.

“In the face of such depravity, these artists act as foils, calling on people around the world to take action in solidarity and defend basic principles of respect and dignity.”

In solidarity with the event, images from the film will be projected on the Manitoba legislative building as well as at True North Square downtown.

As anniversary approaches, Ukrainians escaping war continue settling into Manitoba

 

UkraineCanadian Museum for Human RightsCMHRDarcy AtamanJason WillheimUkrainian Artists UnitedUkrainian film
