5 people taken to hospital after serious multi-vehicle crash in Caledon

Five people have been taken to hospital, including two who were airlifted, after a serious multi-vehicle crash in Caledon on Friday, officials say.
Ontario Provincial Police said the five-vehicle crash happened on Highway 10. The road was closed between Olde Base Line Road and Charleston Side Road after the collision.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at 11:45 a.m.
Police said two victims were taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Peel Paramedics told Global News a total of five people were taken to hospital — three went to a local hospital and two were airlifted to a trauma centre.
Paramedics said two other people on scene were not injured and refused assessment.
There is no word on what may have led to the crash.
Police said the road will likely be closed for several hours, into the afternoon.
