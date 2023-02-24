Loyalist Township man faces 16 charges after warrant executed, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

The Lennox and Addington County Community street crime unit of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged one person with more than a dozen offences.

Police say the street crime unit began an investigation into possible drug trafficking throughout February. Then, on Feb. 23, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Love Road in Loyalist Township.

According to police, nearly 630 grams of suspected methamphetamine and over 50 grams of suspected cocaine were seized.

Also, five firearms, along with ammunition, brass knuckles, and paraphernalia were also seized.

Timothy Reid, 35, of Loyalist Township was arrested and is facing the following charges:

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking

unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm (five counts)

careless storage of a firearm, weapon (five counts)

possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

breach of recognizance

Reid was held in custody pending a bail hearing.