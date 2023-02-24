Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Comments

Crime

Loyalist Township man faces 16 charges after warrant executed, OPP say

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 10:22 am
A Loyalist Township man is facing 16 charges after a recent drug trafficking investigation. View image in full screen
A Loyalist Township man is facing 16 charges after a recent drug trafficking investigation. OPP
The Lennox and Addington County Community street crime unit of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged one person with more than a dozen offences.

Police say the street crime unit began an investigation into possible drug trafficking throughout February. Then, on Feb. 23, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Love Road in Loyalist Township.

According to police, nearly 630 grams of suspected methamphetamine and over 50 grams of suspected cocaine were seized.

Also, five firearms, along with ammunition, brass knuckles, and paraphernalia were also seized.

Trending Now

Timothy Reid, 35, of Loyalist Township was arrested and is facing the following charges:

  • possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking
  • unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm (five counts)
  • careless storage of a firearm, weapon (five counts)
  • possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • breach of recognizance

Reid was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

CrimeCocaineDrug TraffickingMethGunsWarrantSeizuretimothy reid
