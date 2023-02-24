Police say Windsor man crashed stolen vehicle in Loyalist Township

Send this page to someone via email

A traffic complaint led to a list of charges for a Windsor, Ont. man, the OPP says.

Police say they received the complaint Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.. Police caught up with the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the car drove off at a high rate of speed.

Later, police say they were called to a single-vehicle collision at Maple and Old Wilton roads in Loyalist Township. According to police, the driver was seen running on foot by a witness.

Police confirmed the vehicle was the same one they had attempted to pull over earlier.

During their investigation, police were told the suspect could be at a nearby residence. Police later found and arrested him.

Mohammed Hashim, 19, of Windsor, Ont. is charged with:

dangerous operation

flight from a peace officer

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

unlawfully in a dwelling house

stunt driving – excessive speed

failing to stop for police

failing to remain at an accident

driving while under suspension

failing to properly wear a seat belt

driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available

possessing unmarked fine-cut tobacco