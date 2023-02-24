Police say Windsor man crashed stolen vehicle in Loyalist Township

A traffic complaint led to a list of charges for a Windsor, Ont. man, the OPP says.
Police say they received the complaint Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.. Police caught up with the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the car drove off at a high rate of speed.
Later, police say they were called to a single-vehicle collision at Maple and Old Wilton roads in Loyalist Township. According to police, the driver was seen running on foot by a witness.
Police confirmed the vehicle was the same one they had attempted to pull over earlier.
During their investigation, police were told the suspect could be at a nearby residence. Police later found and arrested him.
Mohammed Hashim, 19, of Windsor, Ont. is charged with:
- dangerous operation
- flight from a peace officer
- possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- unlawfully in a dwelling house
- stunt driving – excessive speed
- failing to stop for police
- failing to remain at an accident
- driving while under suspension
- failing to properly wear a seat belt
- driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available
- possessing unmarked fine-cut tobacco
