Canada

Police say Windsor man crashed stolen vehicle in Loyalist Township

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 8:57 am
OPP badge file image. View image in full screen
OPP badge file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A traffic complaint led to a list of charges for a Windsor, Ont. man, the OPP says.

Police say they received the complaint Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.. Police caught up with the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the car drove off at a high rate of speed.

Later, police say they were called to a single-vehicle collision at Maple and Old Wilton roads in Loyalist Township. According to police, the driver was seen running on foot by a witness.

Police confirmed the vehicle was the same one they had attempted to pull over earlier.

During their investigation, police were told the suspect could be at a nearby residence. Police later found and arrested him.

Mohammed Hashim, 19, of Windsor, Ont. is charged with:

  • dangerous operation
  • flight from a peace officer
  • possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • unlawfully in a dwelling house
  • stunt driving – excessive speed
  • failing to stop for police
  • failing to remain at an accident
  • driving while under suspension
  • failing to properly wear a seat belt
  • driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available
  • possessing unmarked fine-cut tobacco
Loyalist Township
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

