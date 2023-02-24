Police connect Thursday night robberies at gas stations in North Dumfries and Woolwich

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police believe that a pair of gas station robberies, which occurred in the townships on Thursday night, are connected.

The first one is said to have occurred at the Esso gas station at Fischer-Hallman Road and New Dundee Road, shortly before 8 p.m. in North Dumfries.

Police said that a man entered the store, flashed a knife, and demanded money from the store clerk.

A similar scene played out just over an hour later at the Pioneer gas station near Victoria Street North and Shantz Station Road in Woolwich.

Again, police say a man entered the store, flashed a blade at the employee behind the counter, and demanded money.

Police say the two incidents are related.

They have also released a photo of the suspect who is described as being five feet 10 inches tall with an average build.

Police say anyone with information can call the robbery unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.