Crime

2 suspects sought following bank robbery in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 11:18 am
Police are seeking two suspects connected with a bank robbery Feb. 23, 2023 in Niagara Falls.
Police are seeking two suspects connected with a bank robbery Feb. 23, 2023 in Niagara Falls. Don Mitchell / Global News
Police are seeking two suspects accused of an armed robbery at a Niagara Falls, Ont., credit union late Thursday.

Investigators say the men entered the Meridian Credit Union at Portage Road and Morrison Street around 8 p.m. brandishing a handgun and demanding cash from staff.

The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash in a getaway vehicle police believe was a white Dodge Caravan.

Two suspects in a Niagara Falls, Ont., bank robbery on Feb. 23, 2023 are believed to have fled the scene in a white Dodge Caravan.
Two suspects in a Niagara Falls, Ont., bank robbery on Feb. 23, 2023 are believed to have fled the scene in a white Dodge Caravan. Global News Hamilton

One man is believed to be in his 50s and six feet tall with a slim build and was wearing a black mask and jacket, black gloves and black shoes. He had dark grey pants.

The other suspect is likely in his 30s and five feet nine inches tall with a medium build, wearing a black mask, black gloves and black pants.

His grey hooded sweatshirt had a “BARRIE” logo with a maple leaf on the left chest.

Police are seeking a pair of suspects who took money at gunpoint from the Meridian Credit Union on Portage Road in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Police are seeking a pair of suspects who took money at gunpoint from the Meridian Credit Union on Portage Road in Niagara Falls, Ont. Niagara Regional Police

There were no injuries in the robbery.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

