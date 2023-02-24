2 suspects sought following bank robbery in Niagara Falls

Police are seeking two suspects accused of an armed robbery at a Niagara Falls, Ont., credit union late Thursday.
Investigators say the men entered the Meridian Credit Union at Portage Road and Morrison Street around 8 p.m. brandishing a handgun and demanding cash from staff.
The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash in a getaway vehicle police believe was a white Dodge Caravan.
One man is believed to be in his 50s and six feet tall with a slim build and was wearing a black mask and jacket, black gloves and black shoes. He had dark grey pants.
Read more: Fort Erie man facing charges for locking dogs in commercial storage locker
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
The other suspect is likely in his 30s and five feet nine inches tall with a medium build, wearing a black mask, black gloves and black pants.
His grey hooded sweatshirt had a “BARRIE” logo with a maple leaf on the left chest.
There were no injuries in the robbery.
Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments