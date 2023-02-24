Reflections of a Ukraine refugee in Saskatoon: ‘You’ll get out, but the war never leaves you’

Send this page to someone via email

As the war in Ukraine hits the one-year mark, a refugee from the battle-torn country reflected on the moments the invasion of Russian forces first began, and the scars they’ve left behind.

“You’ll get out, but the war never leaves you … I write posts and I’m very open with my emotions and my thoughts on social media … this experience has definitely damaged me. I am a damaged and broken person when it comes to my mental health and emotional health,” said Yuliya Pelivan, who landed in Saskatoon just one week ago.

Pelivan spoke about her life before the war – she lived in her dream home in Irpin just outside of Kyiv and had a great job, her husband Sergei, and a good standard of living.

Story continues below advertisement

“We had an incredible life, absolutely close to perfect as we could have imagined.”

That incredible life was violently torn away from her on Feb. 24, 2022.

“Nobody could have possibly imagined that it was going to be escalated to that level.”

She said that morning she was awoken by he husband who broke the horrible news. “He just woke me with the news, ‘Russia has started a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.'”

She said it took her a moment for the information to sink in.

Pelivan, her husband and her mom found themselves stuck after trying to find transportation out of Irpin. “I have never seen in my life so many cars, never.”

Traffic was backed up on all roads by residents trying to escape the city.

“That’s when it sort of hit us that the situation (was) bad.”

That realization affected Pelivan mentally and emotionally, but she said she had to remain composed.

2:35 Russia-Ukraine war: A timeline of the year-long conflict

She said they took out cash at ATMs and bought non-perishable food at the grocery stores to stock up.

Story continues below advertisement

Pelivan and her family were exhausted by the evening and went back to their apartment when they heard a loud noise.

“We started to run outside and that’s the first time I saw fighter jets flying right above us.”

She said they took shelter in the underground parking lot of their home, but noted that it was very cold on a February night.

Pelivan said they went back to their apartment sometime around midnight to try to sleep; they heard shooting throughout the night.

She said they were stuck in Irpin for eight days – the situation was progressively getting worse, but they had no way out.

The bridge to Kyiv was bombed, making it harder for Pelivan and her family to escape.

An evacuation train was later organized for women and children, but Pelivan said she was getting out with her husband, or not at all.

She said her mother got out on the ninth day, and Pelivan and her husband left Irpin with the help of their neighbours, but the danger was still there.

Story continues below advertisement

“We could get stuck, and it’s early March, it’s still very cold, and the most dangerous thing is that Russian soldiers were already running around everywhere. They were already dressed as civilians.”

5:09 Ukrainians reflect, look ahead after one year of war

She said her home got hit and neighbours who were still in the apartment building died.

Pelivan said during their escape, she had a conversation with Sergei about where to go next, adding Canada was on their minds.

“Maybe there is a country that is safe for our future family, for our children not to go through something similar as we have done, where is it going to be? In Canada? And yes, Canada is far, but Canada is of course safe, and it’s got a great economy, great people.”

Story continues below advertisement

She said shortly after they reached safety in March, Canada put out a program to bring Ukrainians over on a visa and three-year work permit.

“We said if that’s not a sign from God and the Universe, we don’t know what is.”

Pelivan and her husband jumped at the opportunity and went through the application process. They finally got their visas and work permits approved in September, but martial law in Ukraine prevented Sergei from coming over to Canada with Pelivan.

“That’s one of those things that relocating to another country completely alone is, of course, definitely hard … Unfortunately, (Sergei) is also constantly in danger.”

She said this whole experience has taken its toll. She’s working with a counselor, but she’s had recurring nightmares.

“During the first month, even when we were in safety, I had horrible nightmares. In the middle of the night, I woke up in screams and cries because my mind was still there.”

She said she had panic attacks when she heard planes taking off and landing during the night in Poland as she was making her way to Canada. She says that sound will forever be associated with the invasion of her home.

Story continues below advertisement

Pelivan said her fears extended out to her husband, her mother and her friends – she worries for all of them.

“We have seen over this year so much incredible tragedy … even war has rules, and Russia constantly breaks them by doing horrible things,” Pelivan added.

She called the Russian invaders war criminals and terrorists.

Pelivan remains optimistic, believing that Ukraine’s victory is certain. Even so, she hopes for continued international support against Russia.