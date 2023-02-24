Saskatchewan commemorates one year since invasion of Ukraine

Saskatchewan is commemorating one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday.
Saskatoon and Regina will be holding candle-lit vigils at their respective city halls at 6 p.m.
The public is encouraged to attend and bring Ukrainian flags to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.
Over the past year, Saskatchewan has shown the country support through donations and offering refugee flights.
Approximately 3,000 Ukrainian refugees are calling Saskatchewan home.
