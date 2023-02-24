Menu

World

Saskatchewan commemorates one year since invasion of Ukraine

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 7:00 am
Click to play video: 'Ukrainian refugee living in Saskatoon reflects on 1st year of war in Ukraine'
Ukrainian refugee living in Saskatoon reflects on 1st year of war in Ukraine
Yuliya Peliva escaped from Irpin, Ukraine to Canada and she now lives in Saskatoon. On Friday, Yuliya reflected on the shock her family and friends felt when the invasion began, the struggle to escape to safety, and the lament of leaving so much behind.
Saskatchewan is commemorating one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday.

Saskatoon and Regina will be holding candle-lit vigils at their respective city halls at 6 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend and bring Ukrainian flags to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

Over the past year, Saskatchewan has shown the country support through donations and offering refugee flights.

Approximately 3,000 Ukrainian refugees are calling Saskatchewan home.

Click to play video: 'Cameco signs deal to supply uranium to Ukraine'
Cameco signs deal to supply uranium to Ukraine
Saskatchewan NewsUkraineUkraine warSaskatoon City HallRegina City hallUkraine SupportWar On UkraineStand With Ukrainerussain invasion
