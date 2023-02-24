Menu

Man arrested for theft at Kent Street West businesses in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 10:20 am
A Courtice, Ont., man faces charges following reported shoplifting incidents at two businesses in Lindsay, Ont., on Thursday.

Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers say Kent Street West businesses reported a suspected shoplifting incident.

While attending a first location and receiving a description of the suspect, officers received a second call from an employee at another business on the street. The employee reported a theft by a man matching the description of the suspect from the first store.

Officers found and arrested the man, who police say was found in possession of stolen property and drugs.

A 43-year-old Courtice, Ont., man was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000t, and possession of Schedule I substance.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 30.

Effective Feb. 24, Kawartha police no longer identify the names of accused in less serious crimes.

