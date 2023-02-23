Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid after accountant accused of defrauding B.C. businesses of $200,000

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 10:33 pm
Canadian money View image in full screen
North Vancouver RCMP say a woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly defrauding clients she did accounting for. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

North Vancouver RCMP say a woman has been charged after allegedly defrauding two businesses of an estimated $200,000 while acting as their accountant.

In a Thursday media release, Mounties said Allyson Steffensen of Squamish, B.C., was charged Feb. 16 with four counts of fraud over $5,000 and four counts of theft over $5,000.

RCMP said the investigation started in July 2019, when a business owner called police to report they suspected fraud was committed by their accountant.

Read more: B.C. employee arrested after allegedly posting $80,000 in refunds to her own credit cards

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Those offences allegedly happened between May 2019 and June 2019.

A year and a half later, in December 2020, a second business owner made a similar report to Mounties.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“This was a technically complex investigation,” North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak said.

“The length of time required to gather that evidence and present it to BC Prosecution Service offer an example of how complex fraud files can be, and the diligence and investigational expertise of the officers who brought this investigation to this point.”

Sahak said RCMP have specialized units used to target fraudsters, but rely on the public to call police when they suspect something is wrong.

Click to play video: 'Victim of B.C. debit card fraud scam warns others'
Victim of B.C. debit card fraud scam warns others
TheftFraudfraud chargesaccountantnorth vancouver fraudaccountant chargedaccountant fraudallyson steffensensquamish accountant fraudsquamish fraudsuqamish accountant charged
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers