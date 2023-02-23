1 dead following collision on Chemong Road north of Peterborough: OPP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person has died following a two-vehicle collision just north of Peterborough on Thursday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 6:45 p.m., a collision occurred on Chemong Road in Selwyn Township.

One person is dead and one other person has been taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Chemong Road is closed between the 5th Line and Lindsay Road as #PtboOPP officers and other first responders investigate a fatal motor vehicle collision. The closure will remain in place for several hours. Detours are in place. @SelwynTownship @PtboCounty ^ja pic.twitter.com/tjymK4N0p1 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 24, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

OPP have closed Chemong Road between Lindsay Road and 5th Line Selwyn.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The region was under a risk of freezing rain on Thursday evening.

More to come.