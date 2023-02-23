Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead following collision on Chemong Road north of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 9:18 pm
Peterborough County OPP say one person died following a collision on Chemong Road just north of Peterborough on Feb. 23, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say one person died following a collision on Chemong Road just north of Peterborough on Feb. 23, 2023. Central Region OPP/Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person has died following a two-vehicle collision just north of Peterborough on Thursday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 6:45 p.m., a collision occurred on Chemong Road in Selwyn Township.

Read more: 2 injured in Hwy. 7 head-on collision east of Peterborough

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

One person is dead and one other person has been taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP have closed Chemong Road between Lindsay Road and 5th Line Selwyn.

Trending Now

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The region was under a risk of freezing rain on Thursday evening.

More to come.

Fatal CrashFatal CollisionPeterborough County OPPSelwyn TownshipPeterborough trafficChemong RoadLindsay Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers