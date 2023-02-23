1 dead following collision on Chemong Road north of Peterborough: OPP

One person has died following a two-vehicle collision just north of Peterborough on Thursday evening.
According to Peterborough County OPP, around 6:45 p.m., a collision occurred on Chemong Road in Selwyn Township.
One person is dead and one other person has been taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.
OPP have closed Chemong Road between Lindsay Road and 5th Line Selwyn.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
The region was under a risk of freezing rain on Thursday evening.
More to come.
